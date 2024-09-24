Astros Favored Over Mariners In Crucial AL Playoff Race Showdown

Framber Valdez vs. Logan Gilbert is a marquee pitching matchup at any moment, but with both teams in the thick of the AL playoff race , there's an added layer of tension. The Astros lefty holds the advantage at home, though.

With the Astros boasting the better pitcher and more consistent lineup, along with home-field advantage, back them on the moneyline tonight. The Mariners are dead-last in the majors in strikeout rate while ranking 28th in whiff rate. That's bad news against Valdez, who has 97 punchouts in 85 1/3 innings since the start of July.

Over the last 15 days, the Mariners have been red-hot at the plate, batting .278 with an OPS of .797.

