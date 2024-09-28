Associate Professor Position in Computational & Systems Biology at the University of Pittsburgh

Full-time, Tenure Stream, Associate Professor position at the University of Pittsburgh in the School of Medicine in the Department of Computational & Systems Biology . We invite applications for a full-time Associate Professor in the Tenure Stream in the School of Medicine in the Department of Computational and Systems Biology at the University of Pittsburgh’s School of Medicine.

The successful candidate will have a minimum education level of Ph.D. degree or equivalent in Computational or Systems Biology or in a related field and have completed a productive postdoctoral fellowship having published impactful work relevant to the fields of Computational or Systems Biology.

While the position requires interest and accomplishments in computational and/or theoretical biomedical sciences, we would welcome candidates who combine ‘dry’ work with ‘wet’ experimental approaches. a cover letter, a CV, a research statement, a teaching and mentoring statement, a statement describing the applicant’s accomplishments and plans for promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion, and a list of three references from whom letters may be requested.

Associate Professor Computational Biology Systems Biology University Of Pittsburgh Biomedical Research

