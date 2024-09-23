Asking Eric: I didn’t understand the depth of his problem until we got married

When I was this gentleperson’s age, I had exactly two dates from a dating service when they were the “thing” in the ’80s, and each one was an unmitigated disaster. I stopped looking.
I am from New York where my friends live, and I notice people do not even want to get to know another person. Any specific or general advice?No matter how many apps, ads or websites we create to help us reach each other, it all comes down to two people being in the right place in life at the right time. So, put yourself in new places, not necessarily with the intention of finding a companion but rather with the desire to find things that bring you joy in life.
I’m also going to throw this question to the wider readership. Readers who are seniors: Have you found friendship or companionship at a later stage of life? I’d love for you to write in with your short tales of kismet. I’ll share some of them in a few weeks to inspire this letter writer and anyone else who is looking for connection.I am a widower in my mid-70s. No family, no kids. Multimillionaire; drive a Maserati; am social; look 20 years younger; well-traveled.
Loss of a spouse or companion often makes us feel like we’ve lost a part of ourselves. The grief is complicated – even if it’s been months or years – and it makes it hard to re-engage with life in a way that makes sense.
