Asia Markets Set to Open Lower Amid Rate Decision Worries

On Monday, the Reserve Bank of Australia starts its two-day policy meeting, where central bankers will meet to make a key rate decision on Tuesday.

Asia-Pacific markets were set to open lower Monday as investors assessed monetary policy decisions from Japan and China on Friday after U.S. Federal Reserve's sharp rate cut sent markets higher last week.

