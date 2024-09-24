ASD Holds Whooping Cough Vaccine Clinic Amid Rising Cases

Published: Sep. 23, 2024 at 10:27 PM AKDTThe Anchorage School District held a vaccine clinic on Monday at Anchorage School District Education Center for students, faculty, staff and their families, as it looks to help curb rising cases of pertussis within the district and surrounding area. Pertussis, commonly known as “ whooping cough ,” is at a high in the state right now, with 215 cases reported across Alaska this year as of August.

