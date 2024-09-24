As Israel's Fight With Hezbollah Heats Up, People Of Gaza Fear Being Forgotten

As Israel 's fight with Hezbollah heats up, people of Gaza fear being forgottenTropical Storm Helene forms in Caribbean.

Watson died Saturday at Baptist Health in Louisville, according to Hall-Taylor Funeral Home in his hometown of Taylorsville, 34 miles southeast of Louisville. No cause of death was given. Watson led news departments at WAKY in Louisville and at a radio station in St. Louis before starting his decades-long AP career. Under his leadership, a special national AP award went to WAKY for contributing 1,000 stories used on the wire in one year, his hall of fame biography said. Watson and his WAKY team also received a National Headliner Award for coverage of a chemical plant explosion, it said.

“Tom was an old-school state broadcast editor who produced a comprehensive state broadcast report that members wanted,” said Adam Yeomans, regional director-South for the AP, who as a bureau chief worked with Watson from 2006 to 2009. “He kept AP ahead on many breaking stories.”

Israel Hezbollah Gaza Conflict International Relations

As Israel's fight with Hezbollah heats up, people of Gaza fear being forgottenAs fighting between Israel and Hezbollah escalates, Palestinians in Gaza are fearful their plight is being overlooked by the international community. They worry that with concerns diverted elsewhere, pressure to reach a cease-fire will decrease and the miserable conditions in Gaza could become permanent.

