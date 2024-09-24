As Israel's fight with Hezbollah heats up, people of Gaza fear being forgotten

As Israel 's fight with Hezbollah heats up, people of Gaza fear being forgottenThe Afternoon WireUS-China research has given Beijing's military technology a boost, House GOP saysAlsobrooks presses the case for national abortion rights in critical Maryland Senate raceDiddy’s music streams jump after arrest and indictmentTugboat powered by ammonia sails for the first time, showing how to cut emissions from shippingNASA telescope spots a super Jupiter that takes more than a century to go...

But the open house hosted by the school on Monday helped Ramirez feel more “prepared” to go back. He said there “wasn’t a corner” of the school without staff, police officers, counselors or therapy dogs roaming the halls. He was especially glad to hear from school board officials and see how much they cared.A funeral mass is held for a teen boy killed in a Georgia high school shootingThe atmosphere was one of both joy and unease, Ramirez said.

Classes will resume for half days until students return from fall break in mid-October in what the school calls a “phased return.” The hall where the shooting occurred will be closed for the rest of the school year, so buses will take students to a building a few miles away for social studies classes. There will also be more law enforcement on campus in addition to counselors and therapy dogs, just like there were at the open house.

Israel Hezbollah Gaza Conflict International Relations

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



AP / 🏆 728. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

As Israel's fight with Hezbollah heats up, people of Gaza fear being forgottenAs fighting between Israel and Hezbollah escalates, Palestinians in Gaza are fearful their plight is being overlooked by the international community.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »

As Israel's fight with Hezbollah heats up, people of Gaza fear being forgottenAs fighting between Israel and Hezbollah escalates, Palestinians in Gaza are fearful their plight is being overlooked by the international community.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »

As Israel's fight with Hezbollah heats up, people of Gaza fear being forgottenAs fighting between Israel and Hezbollah escalates, Palestinians in Gaza are fearful their plight is being overlooked by the international community. They worry that with concerns diverted elsewhere, pressure to reach a cease-fire will decrease and the miserable conditions in Gaza could become permanent.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

As Israel's fight with Hezbollah heats up, people of Gaza fear being forgottenAmidst the escalating conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, the plight of Palestinians in Gaza is raising concerns about being overshadowed by the current military confrontation.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

As Israel's fight with Hezbollah heats up, people of Gaza fear being forgottenThe escalating conflict between Israel and Hezbollah has brought renewed fears for the civilians trapped in Gaza, who worry about being overlooked amidst the international focus on the fighting.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

As Israel's fight with Hezbollah heats up, people of Gaza fear being forgottenAmidst the escalating conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, residents of Gaza express concerns about being overshadowed by the intense fighting.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »