As Israel 's fight with Hezbollah heats up, people of Gaza fear being forgotten
But the open house hosted by the school on Monday helped Ramirez feel more “prepared” to go back. He said there “wasn’t a corner” of the school without staff, police officers, counselors or therapy dogs roaming the halls. He was especially glad to hear from school board officials and see how much they cared.A funeral mass is held for a teen boy killed in a Georgia high school shootingThe atmosphere was one of both joy and unease, Ramirez said.
Classes will resume for half days until students return from fall break in mid-October in what the school calls a “phased return.” The hall where the shooting occurred will be closed for the rest of the school year, so buses will take students to a building a few miles away for social studies classes. There will also be more law enforcement on campus in addition to counselors and therapy dogs, just like there were at the open house.


