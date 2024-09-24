As Israel's fight with Hezbollah heats up, people of Gaza fear being forgotten

As Israel 's fight with Hezbollah heats up, people of Gaza fear being forgottenThe Afternoon WireUS-China research has given Beijing's military technology a boost, House GOP saysAlsobrooks presses the case for national abortion rights in critical Maryland Senate raceDiddy’s music streams jump after arrest and indictmentTugboat powered by ammonia sails for the first time, showing how to cut emissions from shippingNASA telescope spots a super Jupiter that takes more than a century to go...

Thousands of people fled southern Lebanon, jamming the main highway to Beirut in the biggest exodus since the 2006 Israel-Hezbollah war.Hezbollah launched more than 100 projectiles toward Israel on Monday, the military said, reaching deep into Israel including around the northern city of Haifa and parts of the occupied West Bank. Most of the missiles were intercepted but two people were lightly injured from falling shrapnel in northern Israel.

As Israel's fight with Hezbollah heats up, people of Gaza fear being forgottenAs fighting between Israel and Hezbollah escalates, Palestinians in Gaza are fearful their plight is being overlooked by the international community. They worry that with concerns diverted elsewhere, pressure to reach a cease-fire will decrease and the miserable conditions in Gaza could become permanent.

