As Israel's fight with Hezbollah heats up, people of Gaza fear being forgotten

As Israel 's fight with Hezbollah heats up, people of Gaza fear being forgottenThe Afternoon WireUS-China research has given Beijing's military technology a boost, House GOP saysAlsobrooks presses the case for national abortion rights in critical Maryland Senate raceDiddy’s music streams jump after arrest and indictmentTugboat powered by ammonia sails for the first time, showing how to cut emissions from shippingNASA telescope spots a super Jupiter that takes more than a century to go...

Kamikawa said Beijing should take concrete steps to ensure safety of Japanese residents, especially children, in China, according to Japan’s Foreign Ministry. The two ministers met in New York on Monday on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly meeting. Kamikawa has said the attack occurred despite Tokyo’s request to Beijing for increased security for Japanese citizens and around Japanese schools ahead of the Sept. 18 anniversary of the Mukden Incident in 1931, which China marks as the beginning of the Japanese invasion of Manchuria, now northeast China.

Israel Hezbollah Gaza Conflict War

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



AP / 🏆 728. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

As Israel's fight with Hezbollah heats up, people of Gaza fear being forgottenAs fighting between Israel and Hezbollah escalates, Palestinians in Gaza are fearful their plight is being overlooked by the international community.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »

As Israel's fight with Hezbollah heats up, people of Gaza fear being forgottenAs fighting between Israel and Hezbollah escalates, Palestinians in Gaza are fearful their plight is being overlooked by the international community.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »

As Israel's fight with Hezbollah heats up, people of Gaza fear being forgottenAs fighting between Israel and Hezbollah escalates, Palestinians in Gaza are fearful their plight is being overlooked by the international community. They worry that with concerns diverted elsewhere, pressure to reach a cease-fire will decrease and the miserable conditions in Gaza could become permanent.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

As Israel's fight with Hezbollah heats up, people of Gaza fear being forgottenAmidst the escalating conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, the plight of Palestinians in Gaza is raising concerns about being overshadowed by the current military confrontation.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Israel and Hezbollah exchange strikes before pulling back, jolting region amid Gaza cease fire talksIsrael and Lebanon's Hezbollah have launched their heaviest exchange of fire after months of strikes and counterstrikes, raising fears of an all-out war.

Source: CBSNewYork - 🏆 268. / 63 Read more »

After Israel-Hezbollah escalation, what next for Gaza cease-fire and Iran conflict?Israel launched what it called a pre-emptive strike against a planned Hezbollah attack from Lebanon. But Israeli officials said Hezbollah rockets and drones caused no civilian casualties and minimal damage. NBC News’ Matt Bradley has the latest on the escalation.

Source: NBCNews - 🏆 10. / 86 Read more »