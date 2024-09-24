As Israel's fight with Hezbollah heats up, people of Gaza fear being forgotten

As Israel 's fight with Hezbollah heats up, people of Gaza fear being forgottenTexas jury clears most 'Trump Train’ drivers in civil trial over 2020 Biden-Harris bus encounterUS-China research has given Beijing's military technology a boost, House GOP saysAlsobrooks presses the case for national abortion rights in critical Maryland Senate raceDiddy’s music streams jump after arrest and indictmentTugboat powered by ammonia sails for the first time, showing how to cut emissions from...

Seeing how the jacket and its patches helped Oliver, he and his parents, Brian Burkhardt and Trisha Brookbank, thought othermight like one, too. The couple, who come from art backgrounds, reached out to their designer friends and within a day received 300 renderings for possible patches. Parents also receive a box of 13 milestone patches to gift their child while they’re undergoing a common cancer treatment or experiencing a side effect. A gorilla for starting chemo. A bald eagle for hair loss. A polar bear for fever. They help alleviate some of the trauma as the child works toward the “I Rang the Bell” patch for completing a round of treatment.

The charity’s roots began in 2020 shortly after Oliver was diagnosed. He struggled with chemotherapy, and his dad wanted to find something that would bolster his spirits and show he had support.One day, he noticed patches he’d tossed into his desk drawer. Oliver might like getting some in the mail, he thought, and the family’s friends could still do it during the COVID-19 lockdown.

As the Oliver Patch Project grew, word spread to children’s hospitals, parental support groups and Ronald McDonald Houses, where families sometimes live during treatment. About 30 children a week now enroll.

As Israel's fight with Hezbollah heats up, people of Gaza fear being forgottenAs fighting between Israel and Hezbollah escalates, Palestinians in Gaza are fearful their plight is being overlooked by the international community. They worry that with concerns diverted elsewhere, pressure to reach a cease-fire will decrease and the miserable conditions in Gaza could become permanent.

Iran Praises Hezbollah's 'Creativity', Condemns Israel Amidst War EscalationA senior Iranian official praised Hezbollah's tactics while Iran's foreign ministry condemned Israel's attacks on Hamas. This comes as Israeli authorities urge Lebanese citizens to flee Hezbollah-controlled areas, highlighting the escalating conflict.

Israel and Hezbollah exchange strikes before pulling back, jolting region amid Gaza cease fire talksIsrael and Lebanon's Hezbollah have launched their heaviest exchange of fire after months of strikes and counterstrikes, raising fears of an all-out war.

After Israel-Hezbollah escalation, what next for Gaza cease-fire and Iran conflict?Israel launched what it called a pre-emptive strike against a planned Hezbollah attack from Lebanon. But Israeli officials said Hezbollah rockets and drones caused no civilian casualties and minimal damage. NBC News’ Matt Bradley has the latest on the escalation.

