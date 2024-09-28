Artist donates painting to Orange County Fire Authority in support of injured firefighters

Brown is working with the OCFA to create prints of her painting to gift to each of the families of the injured firefighters.As well-wishes continue to pour in for the eight injured firefighters from the Airport fire, one Orange County artist thought to show her support through a meaningful painting, which she donated to the Orange County Fire Authority.
Brown, a self-taught artist who has been painting most of her life, had arranged to bring her painting to the incident command post on Sept. 20. No one could have imagined that the night before, eight firefighters would be seriously injured in a rollover crash in Irvine coming back from the airport fire.“I told my husband 'Did you see on the news on the morning,'” Brown tearfully recalled. “We put the news on and saw the accident on the 241 involving 8 firefighters.
“More than the crisis you see – the firefighters getting injured, it’s the brotherhood and sisterhood of firefighters and emergency workers that surround them with love,” said Captain Larry Kurtz, with the Orange County Fire Authority. “Surround them with help… surround them with whatever they need, it’s something that is extraordinary.
