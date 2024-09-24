Artem Chigvintsev Will Not Face Charges After Domestic Violence Arrest

"Dancing with the Stars" pro Artem Chigvintsev will not face criminal charges following his arrest on suspicion of domestic violence last month, the district attorney's office said.The Napa County District Attorney on Tuesday would not elaborate on why she declined to charge the 42-year-old dancer other than to say there was not enough evidence presented.

"We are required to prove any and every criminal charge ‘beyond a reasonable doubt’ which is the highest standard in the American criminal justice system. If the available evidence doesn’t rise to this level of proof, then we cannot ethically file charges."Domestic violence can be a felony or a misdemeanor, with statutes of limitations of three years and one year, respectively. Prosecutors may reopen a case if new incidents or evidence emerge within this period.

