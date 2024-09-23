Army Of The Dead: Lost Vegas Prequel Update Leaves Fans Worried

Despite Army of the Dead having come out in 2021, there has been little update on its prequel animated series,. The show was originally intended to premiere right after the release of the first two movies in the franchise. Nevertheless, production on Lost Vegas has been halted for a long while, causing fans to worry about its fate. In a recent discussion, producer Deborah Snyder has come out to provide a concerning update on the release date of Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas .

“We had some trouble early on with one of the companies we were working with,” Snyder said. “And that’s kind of why that stalled. Then we kind of put all our effort into this series while that was kind of getting figured out. So I don’t really know what the plans, if there are any, for that to move forward,” she added.

Zack Snyder had previously revealed that most of the principal work on the animated project has been completed. He also stated that the show is in a watchable state while providing further updates on Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas. “We did all the scripts and the animatics, and all the voices are recorded,” Snyder said, as perAt the time of writing, it is unclear if Lost Vegas will ever receive an official release date. In the meantime, fans can catch Twilight of the Gods on Netflix.

