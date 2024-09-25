Arlo Upgrading Security Cameras With Advanced AI Capabilities

Arlo is upgrading its security cameras and video doorbells with additional AI capabilities. The company is adding the ability for its cameras to recognize people and vehicles and learn to detect custom objects or changes in the surroundings. While an Arlo camera can currently alert you when it spots a person or vehicle , it can now be trained to tell you exactly who it sees and which vehicle.

With enhanced people detection, Arlo cameras can now offer “personalized alerts labeled with names from your private library of named faces,” according to a press release. Good says the processing for facial recognition is done in the cloud, not on the device, but the images gathered “are unique and specific to each account and are not shared with other users or used in any central database.” Arlo encrypts video and data during transmission and when stored in the cloud, according to Good.

