Arkansas Lithium Boom Boosted By $225 Million Federal Funding

Arkansas ' lithium boom is ramping up—a billion-dollar project to extract and produce commercial lithium in the southwest part of the state is set to receive significant federal funding .

Currently, there is no commercial lithium production in Arkansas, only the extraction of brine for bromine. "Roughly a $1.5 billion project in Lafayette County, where we will be producing over 22,000 tons of lithium carbonate," Park said. "It's really important for us as a company and really important for the community is obviously making sure that the opportunities, the jobs stay in that community," said Jesse Edmondson, Standard Lithium's director of government relations.

