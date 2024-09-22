Arizona Supreme Court Rules 98,000 Voters Can Participate in State and Local Races

The Arizona Supreme Court ruled that almost 98,000 people whose citizenship papers have not been confirmed are allowed to vote in state and local races.that, for two decades, mistakenly designated the voters as having access to the full ballot.”

Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer and Secretary of State Adrian Fontes did not see eye to eye on what status those particular voters should have, the AP article explained. “It is my position that these registrants have not satisfied Arizona’s documented proof of citizenship law, and, therefore, can only vote a ‘FED ONLY’ ballot,” Richer stated.It said county officials lack the authority to change the voters’ statuses because those voters registered long ago and had attested under the penalty of law that they are citizens. The justices also said the voters were not at fault for the database error and also mentioned the little time that’s left before the Nov.

Arizona Election Voting Rights Citizenship Supreme Court

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Arizona Supreme Court rules 98,000 people whose citizenship is unconfirmed can vote in pivotal electionThe Arizona Supreme Court ruled Friday that nearly 98,000 people whose citizenship documents hadn’t been confirmed can vote in state and local races.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Supreme Court upholds Arizona law requiring proof of citizenship for voter registration in statewide elections'Fox News Sunday' anchor Shannon Bream discussed the Supreme Court's stance on requiring proof of citizenship to vote, the significance of Georgia in the 2024 race and scrutiny surrounding Kamala Harris' DNC remarks on the economy.

Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »

Lara Trump calls Supreme Court’s Arizona voter decision a ‘huge win’ for RNCPolitical News and Conservative Analysis About Congress, the President, and the Federal Government

Source: dcexaminer - 🏆 6. / 94 Read more »

Indigenous group takes fight against Rio Tinto Arizona copper mine to US Supreme CourtNo 1 source of global mining news and opinion

Source: mining - 🏆 449. / 53 Read more »

Arizona Supreme Court Rules Voters Affected By Registration Error Can Vote Full BallotThe Arizona State Supreme Court has ruled that voters affected by a registration system error can vote on the full ballot in the upcoming general election. The court found that Maricopa County officials did not have the authority to remove these voters from the rolls.

Source: fox13seattle - 🏆 328. / 59 Read more »

Arizona Supreme Court Allows Nearly 98,000 Voters to Participate in State and Local RacesThe Arizona Supreme Court ruled that nearly 98,000 voters who had their citizenship documents unconfirmed can vote in state and local races. The decision comes after a database error mistakenly designated these voters as having full ballot access for two decades.

Source: abc15 - 🏆 263. / 63 Read more »