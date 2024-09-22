Arizona Supreme Court Allows 98,000 Voters to Participate in Elections After Clerical Error

The clerical error might have seen the roughly 98,000 Arizona ns unable to participate in state legislature, county, school board, and city elections, including ballot measures.The Arizona Supreme Court ruled Friday that roughly 98,000 Arizona ns whose voter registration status was in limbo will be able to participate in the discovered a clerical error from 2004 that granted the nearly 100,000 Arizona ns voting registration status despite not providing documented proof of citizenship.

The clerical snafu was first discovered earlier this month by the Maricopa County recorder’s office. In 2005, Arizona state law required documentary proof of citizenship in order to register to vote. The state considers driver’s licenses that were issued after October of 1996 to be documentary proof of citizenship.

Arizona GOP Chair Gina Swoboda joined them in applauding the court’s decision. In an interview with NBC News on Friday night, Swoboda said, “I could not be happier with this result."

Arizona Elections Voter Registration Supreme Court Clerical Error

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NBCNewYork / 🏆 270. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Arizona Supreme Court Rules Voters Affected By Registration Error Can Vote Full BallotThe Arizona State Supreme Court has ruled that voters affected by a registration system error can vote on the full ballot in the upcoming general election. The court found that Maricopa County officials did not have the authority to remove these voters from the rolls.

Source: fox13seattle - 🏆 328. / 59 Read more »

Arizona Supreme Court Allows Voters Affected by Registration Error to Vote in FullThe Arizona State Supreme Court ruled that voters affected by a registration system error can vote on the full ballot in the upcoming general election. The court found that Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer did not have the authority to remove these voters from the rolls.

Source: FOX10Phoenix - 🏆 83. / 68 Read more »

Supreme Court upholds Arizona law requiring proof of citizenship for voter registration in statewide elections'Fox News Sunday' anchor Shannon Bream discussed the Supreme Court's stance on requiring proof of citizenship to vote, the significance of Georgia in the 2024 race and scrutiny surrounding Kamala Harris' DNC remarks on the economy.

Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »

Arizona Supreme Court decides nearly 100,000 voters will get full ballot access after clerical errorAlex Tabet is a 2024 NBC News campaign embed.

Source: NBCNewsHealth - 🏆 707. / 51 Read more »

Lara Trump calls Supreme Court’s Arizona voter decision a ‘huge win’ for RNCPolitical News and Conservative Analysis About Congress, the President, and the Federal Government

Source: dcexaminer - 🏆 6. / 94 Read more »

Indigenous group takes fight against Rio Tinto Arizona copper mine to US Supreme CourtNo 1 source of global mining news and opinion

Source: mining - 🏆 449. / 53 Read more »