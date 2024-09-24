Arizona Abortion Amendment Has Strong Support in New Poll

A poll suggests that a proposed amendment to enshrine the right to abortion in the Arizona Constitution has enough support to pass.that 58 percent of likely voters plan to vote in favor of the abortion amendment, called Proposition 139 . Just over a third plan to vote against the amendment, and seven percent of respondents are unsure or refused to answer.

National Association for the Repeal of Abortion Laws Arizona, and Planned Parenthood Advocates of Arizona. Denies, restricts, or interferes with an abortion after fetal viability that, in the good faith judgment of a treating health care professional, is necessary to protect the life or physical or mental health of the pregnant individual.

