Argentine President Milei Arrives in New York for UN Address

President of Argentina Javier Milei arrived in New York in the late evening hours of Saturday for a brief visit to the United States in anticipation of addressing the United Nations General Assembly,
Argentine outlets reported on Monday morning that in addition to his first speech at the U.N., Milei will also hold several bilateral meetings and encounters with investors and entrepreneurs, including a new meeting with Tesla CEO Elon Musk.off his agenda on Sunday morning with a breakfast meeting with Argentine economist Alberto Ades, managing director of NWI Management.
At noon, Milei is scheduled to meet Elon Musk, followed by an afternoon presentation at the Council on Foreign Relations . In parallel, Argentine Economy Minister Luis Caputo is slated to meet investors and analysts at a private lunch organized by the investment bank J.P. Morgan in Manhattan.
Argentina Milei UN General Assembly United States Foreign Policy
