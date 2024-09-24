Argentine President Milei Arrives in New York for UN General Assembly Address

President of Argentina Javier Milei arrived in New York in the late evening hours of Saturday for a brief visit to the United States in anticipation of addressing the United Nations General Assembly,

Argentine outlets reported on Monday morning that in addition to his first speech at the U.N., Milei will also hold several bilateral meetings and encounters with investors and entrepreneurs, including a new meeting with Tesla CEO Elon Musk.off his agenda on Sunday morning with a breakfast meeting with Argentine economist Alberto Ades, managing director of NWI Management.

At noon, Milei is scheduled to meet Elon Musk, followed by an afternoon presentation at the Council on Foreign Relations . In parallel, Argentine Economy Minister Luis Caputo is slated to meet investors and analysts at a private lunch organized by the investment bank J.P. Morgan in Manhattan.

President Javier Milei of Argentina arrived in New York on Saturday for a brief visit to address the United Nations General Assembly. This marks his sixth trip to the US since taking office and his first address to the General Assembly. Milei's speech is expected to focus on several key issues, including challenging the UN's 'pro-China' stance, defending Western values, outlining Argentina's foreign policy guidelines, supporting Ukraine against Russia, and backing Israel in its conflict with Hamas.

