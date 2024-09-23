Are Satellite Megaconstellations Threatening Our View of the Night Sky?

Global internet access does seem like a worthy enterprise yet the rise of satellite megaconstellations there is a danger of the night sky becoming ruined. Astronomers the world over are keeping an eye on the impact these satellites are having on the night sky. Until recently the concerns have been relating to the reflection of visible light against the sky hindering night time observations.

During the last year, observations with the Low Frequency Array revealed that the Starlink satellites were emitting radio waves. Astronomers were concerned that the unintentional waves could have a negative impact on radio observations. As SpaceX expand their network with a second generation of satellites, their ‘V2-mini’ modules the risks seem to be increasing.

Satellite Megaconstellations Starlink Spacex Radio Interference Astronomy Light Pollution

