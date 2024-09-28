Are LSU's Tigers Paper Champions?

Gambling content 21+. The New York Post may receive an affiliate commission if you sign up through our links. Read ourCurrently ranked No. 14, Brian Kelly’s team is right where it was expected to be , but the route it has taken to get here has been anything but straightforward.
It may seem as if this three-game winning streak has righted the ship and that this Saturday’s showdown with South Alabama in Death Valley should provide another win to their ledger, but there are some red flags in the numbers that suggest the Bayou Bengals are paper tigers.
The Tigers have given up more than 21 points in three of their four games, including to Nicholls State. While you have to be careful with South Alabama’s numbers because they scored 87 points on an FCS school two weeks ago, this does look like a potent offense.Led by running back Fluff Bothwell, this team can score in a hurry and grades out as a top-10 offense in terms of explosiveness.
