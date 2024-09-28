Apple Pulls Out Of OpenAI Funding Round

, possibly to deepen its ties with the company. OpenAI is the iPhone maker's key Apple Intelligence partner. Apple Intelligence is the banner under which its AI tools are marketed.
It's not known why Apple has bowed out of the funding, which could raise as much as $6.5 billion for OpenAI as it navigates a new identity as a for-profit company, after previously operating as a non-profit entity. The decision to pull out of the funding round, which is expected to close next week, was apparently a last-minute decision.
OpenAI is the company's inaugural partner and while the alleged decision to not invest in the company doesn't point to a rift in the partnership, it does make you wonder whether it has anything to do with theAn investment would have ensured continued access to OpenAI's ChatGPT, which remains a market leader in spite of the budding competition.
Apple Openai Funding AI Chatgpt
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: trtworld - 🏆 101. / 63 Read more »
Source: PhoneArena - 🏆 322. / 59 Read more »
Source: Investingcom - 🏆 450. / 53 Read more »
Source: BGR - 🏆 234. / 63 Read more »
Source: Investingcom - 🏆 450. / 53 Read more »
Source: verge - 🏆 94. / 67 Read more »