Apple Patent Hints at Upcoming Foldable iPhone With Outer Display

A foldable iPhone is very much a tech industry myth for now, an enigma wrapped in rumors and unverifiable leaks. However, there’s one avenue of obtaining information about this potential phone that gives us a much more grounded look at whatmay be planning: patents. And an update to a very old patent suggests that the company wants to mimic today’s popular foldables.

Interestingly, the specific wording the patent uses is “Folding iPhone ”, hinting at other possible foldable devices. Imagine a tri-foldable iPad that can open up to be as big as a small desk. Ridiculous and over the top? Yep! But would it grab attention at stores? Also yes.Foldables have gained a ton of popularity recently and it makes perfect sense Apple would want to jump onto that trend as well.

Of course, patents are just patents in the end. We might never see a foldable iPhone become a reality. But if we do, you can bet it’ll sell like hot cakes.See the latest subscriber-only articles

Apple Foldable Iphone Patent Outer Display Tri-Foldable

