Apollo Considers Equity Investment in Struggling Intel

The asset manager indicated that it would be willing to make an equity-like investment in Intel , the Bloomberg report said, with top management of the chipmaker considering the offer.
The equity investment would grant Intel some much needed breathing room, as the company grapples with a sharp decline in sales and a potential cash crunch. Intel plans to shave off several business as part of a major restructuring, with the chipmaker having announced job cuts for as much as 15,000 employees earlier this year.Apollo had earlier this year said it will acquire a 49% interest in a joint venture for Intel’s new production facility in Ireland for $11 billion.
Intel Apollo Investment Restructuring Chipmaker
