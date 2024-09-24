Antioch Mayor Calls For Increased Police Presence Following Weekend Shootings

Antioch 's mayor is calling for a bigger police presence following several shootings over the weekend.In a statement on Sunday, Mayor Lamar Hernandez-Thorpe is considering requesting help from law enforcement agencies in nearby cities. In one of those shootings on Sunday morning, a homeless man and his mother were wounded when they were shot in the parking lot outside a Rite Aid drug store at A and East 18th streets.The man was critically wounded, and the woman suffered minor injuries.
"Certainly we pray but it’s also prayer that’s coupled with action and being partners with the mayor, the Police epartment, with our community leaders as well people who live in the area," Brinkley said.The night before, police responded to the strip mall after shots were fired.No one was hit, but bullet holes were found at several businesses.Last week, KTVU talked to a pregnant mother of two, after a bullet pierced the wall of her home at 4:30 p.m.
Shootings Antioch Police Violence Crime
