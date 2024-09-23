Anti-Israel Protester Disrupts Labour Party Conference, Sparking Unrest

Unrest broke out at the Labour Party conference in Liverpool on Monday as an anti- Israel protester disrupted the speech from Chancellor Rachel Reeves and anger boiled over plans to cut winter fuel subsidies to pensioners.

The man was heard shouting: “We are still selling arms to Israel! I thought we voted for change, Rachel!” As the protester was hauled off, chants of “free Palestine” and “stop oil” could be heard from the crowd. “That means immediately stopping arms licences to Israel, blocking new oil and gas, and standing up for the communities already being devastated by the climate crisis.”

Regardless of the debate schedule, the government has made it clear that it has no intention of listening to objections from party members over the issue, with Chancellor Reeves noting that any vote in Liverpool will be non-binding and therefore the government will carry out its controversial plans to cut winter fuel payments to pensioners.

Labour Party Protest Israel Fuel Subsidies Conflict

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Labour Party Conference Chaos as Anti-Israel Protest Disrupts Chancellor’s SpeechSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Watch: Actress Selma Blair Slams Anti-Israel Protesters: ‘I Stand with Israel’Source of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Anti-Israel Protesters March on New York City Streets: ‘Israel, Go to Hell’Source of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Democrats driving religious vote away from party as Trump courts Catholics: ‘Anti-Christian’ partyThe Democratic Party is likely pushing away religious voters with 'anti-Christian' policies such as abortion and transgender issues, while Trump courts the voting bloc.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

How Do People Get Tricked Into Believing Anti-EV, Anti-Solar, Anti-Wind Myths?Clean Tech News & Views: EVs, Solar Energy, Batteries

Source: cleantechnica - 🏆 565. / 51 Read more »

Britain's Labour Party gathers after a rocky start in government and a scandal over clothesThis should be a time of celebration for Britain’s Labour Party. It's opening its annual conference Sunday less than three months after winning power in a landslide after 14 years in opposition. But it’s no victory lap for Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »