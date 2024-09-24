Another Whitewashed Heathcliff? Jacob Elordi Cast as 'Wuthering Heights' Protagonist

"I think it’s so unfair and ridiculous how hollywood casting directors keep erasing canonically BIPOC characters in important roles."announced that Jacob will be playing Heathcliff alongside Margot Robbie as Catherine Earnshaw. The Emerald Fennell-helmed adaptation is currently in pre-production and slated to start filming next year.The problem is, Heathcliff in the original Emily Brontë book likely isn't white.

In the description of Heathcliff's arrival to the family, Earnshaw calls the"ragged, black-haired child"..."as dark almost as if it came from the devil." Heathcliff is repeatedly referred to as"it" and a"gipsy brat" that is described as speaking"some gibberish that nobody could understand.

Wuthering Heights Jacob Elordi Casting BIPOC Representation Emily Brontë

