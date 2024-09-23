Angelina Jolie: 'You Are Never First Again' As A Mother

Angelina Jolie continues to makes waves with her philanthropic work, her projects as an actor and director in film and theater, and her recent work as a fashion brand entrepreneur, with Atelier Jolie. But whenever asked, the Hollywood legend will always say that the most important role in her life is being a mother to her six children.In a new interview with CR Fashion Book, Jolie spoke candidly about motherhood.

”She also spoke about some meaningful tattoos she shares with her kids. “I got ‘Stay Gold’ with my daughter Viv during our time with The Outsiders. It means so much to us separately and together,” she said. As readers know, Vivienne helped her mom produce The Outsiders on Broadway, and the two even took home a Tony Award.As for how her other kids are represented in her tattoos, Jolie said, “There is also a bird that I share with some of my children that is personal to us.

Angelina Jolie Motherhood Tattoos Children Family

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



harpersbazaarus / 🏆 467. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt's Daughter Zahara Joins AKA Sorority at SpelmanAngelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's daughter Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt is officially part of the sisterhood ... after joining a sorority in her second year at Spelman College.

Source: TMZ - 🏆 379. / 59 Read more »

Kendall Jenner Wore the Chic and Breezy Basic That Angelina Jolie Is a Fan OfKendall Jenner wore a white, flowy midi dress from Revolve and proved that wardrobe basics don’t have to be, well, basic. Shop nine lookalikes starting at $43 of this chic, reliable staple from Nordstrom, Everlane, Gap, and Banana Republic before summer ends.

Source: InStyle - 🏆 103. / 63 Read more »

According to Angelina Jolie, Trench Coats Are for SummerAngelina Jolie turned the closet staple on its head with the surprising short sleeve, ending just above her elbows.

Source: voguemagazine - 🏆 715. / 51 Read more »

Angelina Jolie's Expensive-Looking Trench Coat Is the Key to Dressing RichBorn and raised in Memphis, India Roby is a freelance journalist based in New York City. In 2021, India graduated from The New School with a Bachelor’s in Journalism + Design and a minor in Fashion Communication.India’s work at Marie Claire focuses on celebrity style, shopping, and cultural deep-dives on fashion trends.

Source: marieclaire - 🏆 102. / 63 Read more »

Angelina Jolie's Venice Film Festival Arrival Goes All In On Fall StyleThe actress touched down in Venice ahead of the debut of her new film, 'Maria,' while wearing a typically fall outfit.

Source: wmag - 🏆 723. / 51 Read more »

Angelina Jolie Gave Her Trench Coat a Twist With the Most Unexpected DetailAngelina Jolie wore a short-sleeved trench coat in Venice. See the summertime twist she gave her go-to outerwear, here.

Source: InStyle - 🏆 103. / 63 Read more »