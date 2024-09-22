Angelina Jolie Says She and Vivienne Have Matching Tattoos

Angelina Jolie says she and ex Brad Pitt 's youngest daughter Vivienne , 16, got matching tattoos, months after the two worked together on the Broadway musical The Outsiders ."The Maleficent" actress unveiled her new tattoo, which is located on her forearm and is one of several she had obtained over the years, at the premiere of the production in April. She did not reveal where Vivienne got her matching tattoo.

"I was watching it, but I was really watching the effect it was having on my young daughter and what she was telling me about herself," Jolie toldin an interview published in June,"and I was learning what about it was important to her and why it connected so deeply to her." The 49-year-old continued,"After we saw it, we were contacted by the producers, and they said, 'Did you enjoy it?' And we said, 'Yes,' and they said, 'What did you like?' So Viv and I sat together and we wrote down what we liked, what we were curious about. And they responded to our notes. For me, it was a moment to learn more about Viv, not me thinking of becoming a producer.

Angelina Jolie Brad Pitt Vivienne Tattoos The Outsiders

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NBCDFW / 🏆 288. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Angelina Jolie says she got matching tattoos with teenage daughter Vivienne: 'Means so much to us'Angelina Jolie revealed that she and her 16-year-old daughter Vivienne got matching tattoos. The pair were inked with the words 'Stay Gold' in honor of the musical that they worked on together.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Angelina Jolie Reveals Matching Tattoo Daughter Vivienne HasAngelina Jolie reveals she got a matching tattoo with her daughter Vivienne paying tribute to Broadway show The Outsiders

Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »

Angelina Jolie reveals she and daughter Vivienne have matching tattoos: 'It means so much to us'The actress and her 16-year-old daughter, Vivienne, got matching tattoos after working together on “The Outsiders” Broadway show.

Source: PageSix - 🏆 320. / 59 Read more »

Angelina Jolie reveals she and daughter Vivienne got matching tattoos'It means so much to us separately and together.”

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »

Angelina Jolie and Daughter Vivienne Have Matching 'Stay Gold' TattoosActress Angelina Jolie revealed during a recent interview with CR Fashion Book that she and her 16-year-old daughter, Vivienne, have matching tattoos commemorating their work on the Broadway musical 'The Outsiders'. The mother-daughter duo got inked with the quote 'Stay Gold', which holds significant meaning for them both.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Angelina Jolie And Daughter Vivienne Got Matching TattoosActress Angelina Jolie revealed that she and her daughter Vivienne, 16, got matching tattoos months after working together on the Broadway musical The Outsiders. Jolie showed off her new tattoo at the production's premiere in April.

Source: nbcchicago - 🏆 545. / 51 Read more »