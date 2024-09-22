Angelina Jolie and Daughter Vivienne Have Matching 'Stay Gold' Tattoos

Angelina Jolie revealed that she and her 16-year-old daughter, Vivienne, have matching tattoos . During a new interview with CR Fashion Book, the 49-year-old actress shared that she and Vivienne recently got inked to commemorate ' The Outsiders ,' the Broadway musical that the mother-daughter duo worked on together. 'I got ‘Stay Gold’ with my daughter Viv during our time with ‘ The Outsiders ,' Jolie said. 'It means so much to us separately and together.

The Outsiders' was based on S.E. Hinton's 1967 book of the same name and Francis Ford Coppola's 1983 film adaptation starring C. Thomas Howell, Rob Lowe, Emilio Estevez, Matt Dillon, Tom Cruise, Patrick Swayze, Ralph Macchio, and Diane Lane. 'Stay Gold' is a famous quote from the book and the movie. It refers to a line in Robert Frost's poem 'Nothing Gold Can Stay.' 'Stay Gold' is also a song in 'The Outsiders' musical.

Jolie has previously discussed how Vivienne inspired her to produce the Broadway musical adaption of 'The Outsiders' after watching the production multiple times at the La Jolla Playhouse in San Diego. 'My daughter Viv loves theater,' Jolie said in a June interview with Deadline. 'She appreciates all theater but she certainly knows what she feels close to and what she responds to.

Danya speaks of how important it is to teenagers, how it was written by somebody who’s the age of my daughter, right?' Jolie told the outlet. 'So, really, as a mother, as a person, I was watching it, but I was really watching the effect it was having on my young daughter and what she was telling me about herself, and I was learning what about it was important to her and why it connected so deeply to her.

