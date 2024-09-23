Andy Serkis' Imaginarium Embraces AI Characters in Upcoming Narrative Project

Serkis is known for his motion-capturing acting and voice work for computer-generated characters such as Gollum in the Lord of the Rings movies, Caesar in the Planet of the Apes trilogy, and more. He has also directed films such as 2018’s Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle, 2021’s Venom: Let There Be Carnage, and more., Serkis announced at the UK’s Labour Party conference that his Imaginarium production company is working on a “narrative-driven story” involving AI characters.

He continued, “At that point, they become AI characters authored by artists and directors. They are in a world where you can have direct relationships with these CGI characters.”Serkis said of the project’s use of AI, “It is another form of magic that is frightening people. Even the biggest VFX companies are not creating as great things as individuals in their basements.

“…It’s taken a long time for actors to even understand what it is to put on a costume or make-up but stand in a suit and do essentially what you do , which is act. We need the permissions to be there so you are able in some way to monetize these artists’ in a proper way.”Brandon Schreur has been writing about comics, movies, television shows, and all things pop culture for roughly five years. He's a lifelong cinephile who spends way, way too much money buying Blu-rays and trade paperbacks.

Andy Serkis AI AR Imaginarium Film Production

