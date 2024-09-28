Ancient Rock Art in South Africa May Depict Extinct Dicynodonts

In the Karoo Basin of South Africa , a striking tusked beast is painted on a rock wall. It has prompted archaeologists to speculate whether the artwork depicts a mythical being or a long-extinct species.

This intriguing discovery raises questions about the knowledge of fossils among the San people, who have been long-time inhabitants of this region.These paintings were reportedly made between the period of 1821 to 1835 by the San people. Furthermore,reports that this illustration showcases an animal that’s long-bodied and has downward-turned tusks, which is unique.

About the San people, the researchers further note that they could identify prehistoric fossils and even transport them across various distances. Notably, the San people could also talk about their ancestors coming in contact with “great monstrous brutes, exceeding the elephant or hippopotamus in bulk”, according to Benoit. The San people were sharp and they were increasingly aware of extinct animals, including the dicynodonts.

