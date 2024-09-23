Ancient Farming Society Discovered in Morocco Dates Back 5,000 Years

Archaeologists have uncovered evidence of a previously unknown early farming society from the Neolithic period, otherwise known as the New Stone Age, a study reports.Research conducted at the long-known but poorly studied archaeological site of Oued Beht in what is now Morocco has cast new light on it, revealing the 'earliest and largest' agricultural complex in Africa beyond the Nile River corridor region. The study authors date this hitherto unknown farming society to between 3400 B.C.

Notably, contemporaneous sites with similar pits are already known on the other side of the Strait of Gibraltar—across the Mediterranean—in the Iberian Peninsula of Europe, where discoveries of ivory and ostrich eggs have long indicated connections with the African continent. Evidence such as this paints a picture of complex local communities reciprocally engaged with their contemporaries in southern Iberia, according to the study.

