Anchorage VegFest Celebrates Plant-Based Living

Alaska n vegans, vegetarians and non-vegetarians alike gathered at the Alaska Center for the Performing Arts Sunday for the fourth annual Anchorage VegFest. Vegfest featured vendors, speakers, cooking demonstrations and more. The event is open to the public and open for people to explore and learn more about plant-based food or lifestyle tips. “There’s not really another event like it.” said VegFest vendor Alyssa Schaefer.

Alaska Public Media hosted their third annual Mental Health Fair on Saturday at the Spenard Community Recreation Center. The fair brought together mental health providers from across Anchorage and the State to provide mental health resources and information, and for providers to meet and work with each other.

Cartwright and his wife Tammy lost their 28-year-old daughter, Haley Elizabeth Michele Cartwright, last Sunday from injuries she sustained during the fire.

