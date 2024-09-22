Analyst Questions Value Of New iPhones, Citing Limited AI Improvements

, which are hardly noticeable, disappear when the phone is put in a cover. Similarly, he believes that unless someone is upgrading from a variant that's older than theiPhone 15 Pro

He does point out that the processor and other hardware in the new handsets aren't meaningfully better for AI. Additionally, Apple is promoting Apple Intelligence as the main reason to buy theLast year's Pro models have 8GB of RAM, which, according to Apple, is one of the main requirements for running AI features.

With so much criticism coming Apple's way for not making more of an effort with this year's lineup, it'll be interesting to see whether any of this ends up putting a dent in its sales.See the latest subscriber-only articles Follow us on social media to catch the latest trending stories, watch exclusive videos, and join the conversation with our vibrant community!

Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible.

Apple Iphone AI Upgrade Analyst

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



PhoneArena / 🏆 322. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Analyst Names Houston Astros Slugger as Top Free Agent but Questions His ValueThe Houston Astros slugger had a tough start to the year, but should be paid well in the offseason.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

ESPN analyst questions LaMelo Ball's ability to play winning basketballA brutally honest evaluation on the Charlotte Hornets star guard.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

Analyst Questions if Clemson Is ‘Casting-a-Wide-Enough Net’ in RecruitingClemson's recruiting strategy clearly hasn't worked out in recent seasons.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

Jack Smith Is Feeling 'Confident' in New Trump Indictment: Legal AnalystThe new indictment is nine pages shorter than the original but maintains all four criminal counts against Trump.

Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »

Jack Smith Just Teased 'New Evidence' Against Trump—Legal AnalystThe special counsel filed a revised indictment against the former president last week in his federal election subversion case.

Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »

Analyst Predicts Details of New Orleans Pelicans Emerging Star Guard ExtensionAn NBA analyst has revealed their prediction on Trey Murphy's extension with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »