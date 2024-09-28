Americium-Powered Vehicle To Mine Lunar Ice

We have known that water ice exists on the Moon since 1998. These large deposits are found in the permanently shadowed craters around the polar region. The challenge is how to get it since shadowed craters are not the best place for solar powered vehicles to operate. A team of engineers have identified a design for an ice-mining vehicle powered by americium-241. With a half-life of 432 years, this element is an ideal power source for a vehicle to operate in the dark for several decades.

A team of researchers have been exploring the use of Radioisotope Power Systems to provide thermal and electrical power systems. These power systems have been used before during deep space missions for example Voyager and New Horizons. They work by generating electricity using the heat that is released from the natural decay of a radioactive isotope usually plutonium-238.

Lunar Ice Americium-241 Space Exploration Resource Harvesting Moon Mining

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



universetoday / 🏆 297. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Harness the Power of the Sun During Your Hike With This Solar Powered HatWith eight solar panels and two charging outputs, the hat doubles as a power bank.

Source: Gizmodo - 🏆 556. / 51 Read more »

Aquaria’s new solar-powered boxes pull drinking water out of thin airA new type of dehumidifier can literally pull clean drinking water out of the air, and all it needs is a little electricity.

Source: BGR - 🏆 234. / 63 Read more »

3 habits high-powered people use to disconnect from work on vacationJaclyn Sienna India plans vacations for America's high-powered bosses and says they use these three strategies to actually unplug while out of office.

Source: CNBC - 🏆 12. / 72 Read more »

Visit your dream destination for less with this AI-powered travel app!Come fly with us!

Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »

World's Largest Sail-Powered Cargo Ship Has Embarked Maiden Atlantic CrossingScience and Technology News and Videos

Source: futurism - 🏆 85. / 68 Read more »

Samsung’s meal planning app Samsung Food gets some AI-powered upgradesSamsung Food Plus is a monthly subscription that allows you to add items to a Food List just by snapping a picture. It can then suggest recipes for your meal plan based on the food you have.

Source: verge - 🏆 94. / 67 Read more »