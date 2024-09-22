Americans Warned US Officials About Suspect In Alleged Trump Assassination Attempt

Americans who had contact with the suspect in an alleged failed assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump , Ryan Wesley Routh , were so alarmed by his erratic behavior in Ukraine that they alerted U.S. officials, who apparently did very little with the warnings.in the trees of Trump National Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, with a rifle while former President Donald Trump was playing a round of golf.

Another American with experience in Ukraine, former CIA officer Sarah Adams, said Routh developed a reputation among aid groups as a “fraudster” and “whack job.” “A lot of people were trying to get him to stop his activities, or at least prevent people from falling for his scams,” she said.

