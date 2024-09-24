Americans To Slightly Cutback on Halloween Spending This Year

The National Retail Federation found that Americans are planning to slightly cutback on their Halloween spending this year after last year's record-breaking holiday.In its latest survey, the National Retail Federation said it expects Americans to spend $11.6 billion on Halloween in 2024, which is down from $12.2 billion a year earlier.Costumes and decorations are expected to be Americans' top two Halloween expenses. Last year, Americans spent about $4.1 billion on costumes.

“Interest in early Halloween shopping continues to be dominated by the 25-34 age group, with 56% of shoppers in this group kicking off their shopping before October,” Prosper executive vice president of strategy Phil Rist said. “Their love of the holiday is a key factor in this trend, with nearly half of this segment sharing that they plan to shop early because Halloween is their favorite holiday.

