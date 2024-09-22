Americans Should Look At Poll Track Records Before Believing Numbers

Americans must look at the “track record in history” when considering polls touted by the establishment media on the state of the presidential race, Eric Daugherty of Florida’s Voice explained during an interview onDaugherty, the assistant news director at Florida’s Voice news, and host Matthew Boyle discussed how to weed through polling, some of which boasts positive numbers for former President Donald Trump while others boast positive figures for Vice President Kamala Harris .

“And so a lot of these guys will say, ‘Oh, there’s a high quality poll out of Pennsylvania with Kamala Harris up five. There’s another one. Kamala Harris up four.’ And every time I go look at their history, Biden +10, Biden +8 in Pennsylvania, right? Biden +11, Biden +7. And it’s like, why are we taking that seriously?” Daugherty said, as Boyle noted that Biden“Who do we trust? I go look at the final polls. Trafalgar Group, right? Wisconsin. They were like .4 off in Wisconsin.

While those are, he said, smeared as right-wing pollsters, Daugherty said one can “go look at the scorecards on FiveThirtyEight, which is owned by ABC.” “So I like to look at their track record and see how wrong — how much were they off? Ok, were they within the margin of error? Ok, fine. Maybe we can give it a little bit more credence. But if these pollsters are giving +11, +12, I kind of just look at it and I say, ‘I’m going to stick with the players with a known track record,'” he added.

