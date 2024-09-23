Americans Can Once Again Order Free At-Home COVID-19 Tests

Americans will once again be able to order free COVID-19 tests that will be mailed to their homes. As many as four nasal swab tests will be available for U.S. households beginning this month when the federal program reopens. The tests will detect current virus strains and can be ordered ahead of the holiday season, according to a U.S. Health and Human Services spokesperson.RELATED: Drug-resistant superbugs could kill more than 39 million by 2050, study suggestsHere’s what to know:The U.S.

Last fall’s shots targeted a different part of the coronavirus family tree, a strain that’s no longer circulating.Meanwhile, health experts and scientists around the world are sharing thoughts on what they believe will be the next dominant COVID variant, called XEC. Experts say it’s in the same family as the Omicron variant, but appears to be getting more contagious as it has spread in recent weeks.XEC is the proposed name of a hybrid variant of the Omicron lineages KS.1.1 and KP.3.

