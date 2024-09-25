American Woman Dies Using Sarco Suicide Capsule in Switzerland

This photograph shows a view of the Sarco assisted suicide capsule, during a press conference organised by the"Last Resort", a Swiss human rights non-profit association focused on assisted suicide , in Zurich on July 17, 2024.Multiple people were detained and a criminal case has been opened in northern Switzerland after a person died by assisted suicide Monday, according to police in the town of Schaffhausen.
This photograph shows a view of the Sarco assisted suicide capsule, during a press conference organised by the"Last Resort", a Swiss human rights non-profit association focused on assisted suicide, in Zurich on July 17, 2024.Prior to her death, a psychiatrist examined the woman and confirmed she was competent to undergo the procedure, according to de Volkskrant.
After the prosecutor's office was informed of the assisted suicide by a law firm, law enforcement officials responded to the scene, where they recovered the capsule and took the deceased woman in for an autopsy, police said.
