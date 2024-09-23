American Student Found Dead After Vanishing During Hike in South Africa

A 20-year-old American student from North Carolina has been found dead after vanishing during a hike on Table Mountain in Cape Town , South Africa , officials say. The body of Brook Cheuvront – a student at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill – was recovered on Sunday. Cheuvront was reported missing on Saturday after a tracking app she was using stopped updating and friends could not reach her, SANParks spokesman JP Louw told The Associated Press.

TEXAS HIKER SAYS GRAND CANYON FLASH FLOOD RESCUE WAS ‘CRAZIEST DAY’ 'One of our teachers tragically lost a loved one today,' the high school's principal, Jennifer O'Briant, wrote on Facebook. 'We will have counselors and pastors present tomorrow at school for students who may need support. If students feel led to, please wear blue in support of the Cheuvront family.

Hiking Death South Africa Cape Town Student

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FoxNews / 🏆 9. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Missing North Carolina student Brook Cheuvront, 20, found dead in South AfricaBrook Cheuvront, a 20-year-old American student who vanished during a hike in Cape Town, South Africa, has been found dead, officials say.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Missing American Hiker Found Dead in South AfricaThe woman was later identified as Brook Cheuvront, a 20-year-old student from North Carolina.

Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »

Rice University shooting: Female student found dead in dorm, man found with self-inflicted gunshot woundAn investigation is now underway after a Rice University female student was found dead inside her dorm by authorities.

Source: FOX26Houston - 🏆 448. / 53 Read more »

University of North Carolina student Brook Cheuvront found dead after going missing on hike in South Africa: 'We are devastated'American student who went missing on South Africa hike found dead

Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »

Brook Cheuvront, American student who went missing during hike, found dead on South Africa's Table MountainBrook Cheuvront was reported missing on Saturday after a tracking app she was using stopped updating and friends could not reach her.

Source: CBSHealth - 🏆 480. / 51 Read more »

American-Israeli Hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin Found Dead in Gaza, Murdered by HamasSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »