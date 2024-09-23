American hiker found dead on Table Mountain, South Africa

An American woman who went missing while on a hike on Table Mountain in Cape Town, South Africa has died and her body has been recovered, authorities said on Monday.Cheuvront was reported missing on Saturday after a tracking app she was using stopped updating and friends could not reach her, said SANParks spokesman JP Louw.The management of SANParks, which manages Table Mountain and other national parks, said the cause of death was still unclear and an inquest into her death has been opened.

An initial search was conducted by rangers, wilderness search and rescue members, and trail runners until late Saturday evening when it was no longer practical to continue, said Louw. An aircraft joined the search the next day and helped to locate the body. South African authorities have urged people to avoid hiking on their own, suggesting it be done in groups of at least four people.Why a 38-year-old earning a 6-figure salary doesn't have a college fund for her son: ‘I expect him to get his own money'

Table Mountain South Africa Hiking Missing Person Death Investigation

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NBCNewYork / 🏆 270. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

American hiker found dead on South Africa's Table MountainAn American woman who went missing while on a hike on Table Mountain in Cape Town, South Africa has died and her body has been recovered, authorities said on Monday

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »

American hiker found dead on South Africa's Table MountainAn American woman who went missing while on a hike on Table Mountain in Cape Town, South Africa has died and her body has been recovered, authorities said on Monday.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

American hiker found dead on South Africa's Table MountainBrook Cheuvront, who went missing while on a hike on Table Mountain in Cape Town, South Africa has died and her body has been recovered, authorities said on…

Source: nbcsandiego - 🏆 524. / 51 Read more »

Acadia Mountain Guides Climbing School partners with Dartmouth to offer mountain medicine programThe program is the first of its kind on the East Coast, and will include courses on wilderness rescue, mountain skills and emergency medicine.

Source: WBUR - 🏆 274. / 63 Read more »

Mark D. Sikes’s New Coffee Table Book, ‘Forever Beautiful,’ Is a Masterclass in American DecorInterior designer Mark D. Sikes, whose clients include Nancy Meyers and Dr. Jill Biden, has cultivated a polished sense of Americana.

Source: voguemagazine - 🏆 715. / 51 Read more »

Brook Cheuvront, American student who went missing during hike, found dead on South Africa's Table MountainBrook Cheuvront was reported missing on Saturday after a tracking app she was using stopped updating and friends could not reach her.

Source: CBSHealth - 🏆 480. / 51 Read more »