Amazon Music Unlimited Offers Free Trial Periods Ahead Of Prime Day

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission.is hoping to get more people hooked on Music Unlimited with a pre-Prime Day offer. Those who haven't tried the service before can get. The offer is even better for Prime members who haven't checked out the music-streaming platform. They can use it for four months at no extra cost.

The company isn't leaving existing subscribers entirely out in the cold. Those with an individual Amazon Music Unlimited plan can upgrade to the Family Plan at no extra cost for two months.Amazon Music Unlimited is free for three months to those who haven't used it before. Prime members who are newcomers to the service get an additional month of access at no extra cost.that springs to mind for most folks, Amazon Music Unlimited may be worth checking out.

