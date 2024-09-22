Am I My Boyfriend's 'Beard'? Dealing With Outsiders' Assumptions

My boyfriend is what a ‘90s rom-com writer would call “a very pretty guy.” He’s got sharp, androgynous bone structure, big eyes, and long eyelashes, and even though he does a lot of manual labor, he’s more wiry than muscly. He was raised in a house of only women, and the combination of appearance and feminine mannerisms lead a lot of people to assume he’s gay. This included me when we first met, and he had to pursue me very explicitly for me to understand he was interested in women.

I’m polyamorous, and my current polycule is myself, another woman, and a man. We’ve been considering adding this new guy “Dave” to our home and the relationship. He seems nice and he’s certainly good-looking.

Love Relationship Assumptions Sexuality Self-Doubt

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Slate / 🏆 716. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Veronica Beard’s Spring 2025 ‘It’ Girl Wants Casual LuxeWhat does the Veronica Beard girl want for spring? Casual luxe, according to founders Veronica Miele Beard and Veronica Swanson Beard.

Source: wwd - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

Zayn Malik sends fans into a frenzy with full beard, longer hair in new videoJennifer Lopez cites reason for Ben Affleck divorce after filing to drop his last name, Martin Short, Meryl Streep hold hands at 'Only Murders' premiere after shutting down dating rumors, Blake Lively admits giving son Olin a raunchy cake for his 1st birthday that will 'haunt him for...

Source: PageSix - 🏆 320. / 59 Read more »

Zayn Malik Shows Full Beard, Looks Drastically Different in New PhotoZayn Malik debuted a new facial hair look while singing in a Friday, August 23, social media video

Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »

Chef Alex Seidel sells majority stake in James Beard award-winning restaurant to hospitality groupAlex Seidel is starting to feel the weight of his 36-year career in the kitchen.

Source: denverpost - 🏆 13. / 72 Read more »

The Rings Of Power Finally Settles The Female Dwarf Beard Debate In Season 2Owain Arthur as Prince Durin and Sophia Nomvete as Disa in The Rings of Power season 2

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

The Fourth State of MatterJo Ann Beard remembers a shooting at the University of Iowa.

Source: NewYorker - 🏆 90. / 67 Read more »