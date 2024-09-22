Alsobrooks Accused of Taking Advantage of Tax Breaks She Didn't Qualify For

A senior adviser for Angela Alsobrooks said that she has reached out to D.C. and Maryland to resolve the issue.Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks , who is also running in the Senate race, allegedly took advantage of tax breaks she didn't qualify for on properties in Maryland and D.C. , according to a CNN review.

The CNN review reportedly showed that a homestead tax exemption that Alsobrooks claimed for more than a decade is meant to only apply to a primary residence. She also claimed a senior citizens’ tax break on her Washington property that used to be her grandparents'.According to the CNN review, the credit saved her nearly $14,000 in taxes between 2005 and 2017 on the D.C. property.

Connor Lounsbury, senior adviser to Alsobrooks, said in a statement that she was unaware of any of the tax credits on the property and has reached out to D.C. to resolve the issue and make any payment.“Many Marylanders know how difficult and complex it is when a family member needs to leave their home," Lounsbury said."When this situation happened to Angela’s grandmother, Angela stepped up and took it over for her family and paid the mortgage until the property was sold in 2018.

In 2005, Alsobrooks owned a Prince George's County townhouse and received a homestead exemption for it in 2008. When she started to rent out the property, she still took the exemption meant for primary residents, reportedly violating state and local tax relief requirements. The CNN review said that the exemption would have saved her $2,600 since 2020.

“When Angela bought her new property, the homestead tax credit from her previous home was not transferred," Lounsbury said."This resulted in no financial gain for Angela. In fact, she ended up paying more in taxes than she would have had the credit transferred over.

