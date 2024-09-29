Almirola Overcomes Adversity For Kansas Xfinity Win

It was clear from the drop of the green flag in Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series Kansas Lottery 300 at Kansas Speedway that Aric Almirola had a really fast car. However, misfortune continued to keep him mired in the field.

The win marks the eighth overall victory for the Joe Gibbs Racing No. 20 all-star driver lineup car this season and it is the sixth win for Almirola in his NASCAR Xfinity Series career. "It really made me mad when he put us in the fence on that restart," Custer explained. "He's going to pay the consequences for that, and I'm going to race him like he races me."

Custer and Smith are two of the 12 drivers currently vying for the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series championship. Justin Allgaier, who entered the race as the top seed in the Playoffs, will exit Kansas Speedway a point outside of the Playoff cutline with two races remaining in the Round of 12. Allgaier made contact with Sheldon Creed in Turn 2 on Lap 70 of the race, which caused him to loose control of his car. As Allgaier skidded to the inside of the track, he was unable to get his car slowed up before colliding with the inside wall.

