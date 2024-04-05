Alley Bardfield facing grooming charges

A longtime substitute teacher in Illinois was arrested and is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student. Alley Bardfield, was booked in Macon County Jail on Wednesday and is facing charges of grooming and predatory criminal sexual assault , according to police records. The victim is a 6th-grade student with. Bardfield was a long-term substitute teacher assigned to his 6th grade class. On Tuesday, a Decatur resident spoke to Mt.
Zion Police and reported a possible inappropriate relationship between her 11-year-old son and Bardfield. The victim’s mother reported noticing her son acting differently after a visit to Bardfield’s house. As a result, she checked her son’s phone and social media. In a follow-up discussion with her son, he disclosed having had a sexual encounter with Bardfield while a guest at her Mt. Zion residence on March 29. On Wednesday, officers with the Mt
