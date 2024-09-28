All Salt Life stores in the U.S. are closing after the company was recently purchased in a bankruptcy sale.According to Hilco Consumer-Retail Group, which jointly purchased Salt LIfe with Iconix International, the liquidation sales and 28 store closings will pave the way for "transitioning the Salt Life brand towards a stronger focus on wholesale and e-commerce business model.

Hilco said the liquidation sales began on Sept. 20. Salt Life gift cards will be honored through Oct. 19, 2024."Customers are encouraged to take advantage of these significant savings immediately while selections are best. Store fixtures and equipment are also for sale and at discounted prices," Hilco said.

